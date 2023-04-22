The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Warm air will be shoved to the immediate Atlantic coast and New England today as a cold front arrives from the Midwest. Drenching rain will fall along the leading edge of the cooler and colder air over the Great Lakes region. Rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms are forecast from the central Appalachians to the southern Atlantic coast. The stormy conditions will then shift across the mid-Atlantic tonight and into New England on Sunday. As the colder air stretches over the Central states, snow will fly over the Upper Midwest, and freezing conditions will expand over the northern Plains with frosts coming to more of the Midwest by early next week. Much of the West will be dry except for a patch of rain and snow growing over the central Rockies. Showers will return to the Pacific Northwest coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 99 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday -3 at Gothic, CO _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather