The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 27, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY While New England will dry out for today, a smaller disturbance mill wove through portions of the Midwest and Northeast. Rain and snow are likely from southeastern Michigan to northern Pennsylvania and western New York, with minor accumulations possible where any snow falls the heaviest. Farther south, all rain is expected. In the Southeast, showers and thunderstorms are likely from Alabama to southern Virginia, with the most intense storms across the Carolinas. While severe storms are not in the forecast, locally heavy rain is likely in this region. Light to moderate accumulating snow will likely spread into the northern High Plains, as well as continue in the northern Rockies. Rain will begin along the Oregon coast as a new storm system approaches. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 98 at Zapata, TX National Low Sunday -16 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather