The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 2, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major storm will take shape over the South Central states today. Severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt from the southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley. Some of the storms may produce strong tornadoes. An area of rain will break out and ramp up from parts of the central Plains to the Ohio Valley and on to the mid-Atlantic coast. As the storm lifts northeastward, rain will transition to a band of heavy snow over the Upper Midwest late tonight and extend to the interior Northeast on Friday. As the storm moves along areas of heavy snow are forecast to diminish over much of the Southwest. Warmth will build in the Southeast as colder air settles over the North Central states and Northeast. As much of California has a dry day, a new storm will spread coastal rain and inland snow over the Northwest. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 102 at Zapata, TX National Low Wednesday -8 at Crested Butte, CO