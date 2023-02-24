The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 24, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A major storm will drop southward just off the Pacific coast

today. The storm has had a history of producing heavy snow

at very low elevations. A cold rain will spread southward

over California and increase in intensity over the southern

part of the state. Meanwhile, heavy snow will fall on the

Sierra Nevada and spread into the mountains of Southern

California as well. The combination of drenching rain and

heavy snow at intermediate and high elevations will lead to

major travel disruptions. Flooding, mudslides and road

closures are anticipated to get worse into Saturday. Farther

to the east, rain will expand eastward over the Southern

states as pockets of snow shift from the Great Lakes today

to the interior Northeast tonight. Cold air will expand in

the Northeast and linger in the Midwest and Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 98 at Edinburg, TX

National Low Thursday -33 at Gillette, WY

