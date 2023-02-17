The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 17, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Most of the unsettled weather across the nation and travel

delays today will be in the eastern zone. As a strong cold

front advances from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast,

showers and thunderstorms will extend from southern Maine to

northern Florida. A combination of old cold air and fresh

cold air will lead to a substantial amount of snow and ice

over the northern tier of the Northeast. Enough ice can

build up to bring down trees and power lines from northern

New York state to part of northern New England with heavy

snow likely in northern Maine. Snow showers will accompany

the change to colder weather over the Appalachians and the

Ohio Valley. Most other areas from the Central states to the

Pacific coast will be dry. Showers will dampen parts of

western Washington and Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -33 at Daniel, WY

