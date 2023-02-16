The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 16, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Record-challenging warmth will hold on over much of the eastern third of the nation as cold air expands from the West to the Central states. Near the boundary between the warm and cold air, a storm will travel across the Midwest. A stripe of heavy snow is forecast to fall from parts of Iowa and northern Missouri to central and northern Michigan. Rain will fall south of the storm track. However, there will be a risk of severe thunderstorms from near the shores of Lake Erie on south to the central Gulf coast. Storms with high wind gusts and flash flooding will be the main threats, but a small number of the storms may produce tornadoes as an added risk to lives and property. A progressively colder weather pattern will follow the storm over the northern third to half of the nation into next week and beyond. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 96 at Cotulla, TX National Low Wednesday -22 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather