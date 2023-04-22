WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

740 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and

low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and

homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will

experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

22/10 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.7/ 1.1 3 NONE

22/10 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.8/ 1.3 3-4 MINOR

23/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.3/ 0.2 0.6/ 1.1 3 NONE

23/11 PM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.7 3 NONE

24/11 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.9/-0.4 0.2/ 0.8 2 NONE

25/12 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 2 NONE

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

22/10 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 0.8/ 1.3 3 NONE

22/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.2/ 1.7 0.9/ 1.4 4 MINOR

23/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.0/ 0.5 0.8/ 1.3 4 NONE

23/11 PM 5.0/ 5.5 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 4 NONE

24/12 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 3 NONE

25/12 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 3 NONE

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT

22/10 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.5/ 1.0 2.1/ 2.6 1 NONE

22/11 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.6/ 2.0 2.5/ 3.0 1 MINOR

23/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 2.0/ 2.5 0-1 NONE

24/12 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.8/ 2.2 0-1 NONE

24/01 PM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.8/-0.2 1.0/ 1.5 1 NONE

25/12 AM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.5/ 0.0 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...Late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

