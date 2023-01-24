WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

444 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY

TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally 6 inches of snow

possible across the highest elevations. Ice accumulations of a

light glaze. One inch per hour snowfall rates possible

Wednesday afternoon into early evening.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York,

Orange County.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY

accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light

glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Northern New

Haven Counties. In New York, Putnam County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night.

conditions could impact the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHERE...Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather