WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

217 PM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

AND LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 30

MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a

mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at

the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 216 PM EST, a lake effect snow band was

along a line extending from Lake Ontario near Ellisburg to northern

Lewis county and slowly moving south.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point,

Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams

Center, Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners,

Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg and

Henderson.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 47.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4354 7642 4356 7643 4357 7630 4358 7626

4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635 4384 7644

4385 7647 4418 7536 4410 7517 4380 7513

TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 265DEG 32KT 4408 7491 4373 7627

