WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 600 PM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego and northwestern Delaware Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Otego, or 7 miles southwest of Oneonta, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Oneonta, Otego, Franklin, West End, East Sidney, North Franklin and Wells Bridge. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 12 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4234 7506 4230 7523 4243 7535 4249 7507 TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 162DEG 10KT 4237 7515 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH