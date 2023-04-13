WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

306 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND

NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and

dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with

any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New

York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30

percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the

early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with

gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels

have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential

ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be

sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,

dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the

potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

