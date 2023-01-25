WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

930 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome and Delaware

counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne,

Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Most of the region has seen temperatures

rise above freezing. However, a few locations still have

temperatures near freezing and may see some spotty wintry mix

into the late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland counties.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any wintry mix will change to rain by the

overnight hours as temperatures rise slightly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. A glaze of ice may accumulate in

spots.

* WHERE...Sullivan county.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any lingering wintry mix and freezing rain

will change to rain by the overnight hours as temperatures warm.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

* WHAT.. Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A light wintry mix will change back to

lake effect snow showers around daybreak Thursday, continuing

through the day.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

