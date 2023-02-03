WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

116 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND AN ISOLATED SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT

PARTS OF EASTERN ALBANY...WESTERN RENSSELAER...EASTERN

GREENE...WESTERN GREENE...SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...Scattered snow showers and isolated snow squalls

accompanied by wind gusts 25 to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce

visibility to less than a quarter of a mile briefly

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 114 AM EST, the snow showers and isolated

snow squall was near Cobleskill moving southeast at 40 MPH.

THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR...

Middleburgh and Schoharie around 120 AM EST.

Livingstonville around 130 AM EST.

Berne and Preston-Potter Hollow around 135 AM EST.

Westerlo around 145 AM EST.

New Baltimore, Ravena and Selkirk around 200 AM EST.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23.

Interstate 87 between exits 21B and 21A.

This band of snow showers and isolated squalls may produce a quick

dusting to an inch in less than an hour.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall.

Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to

accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4262 7463 4271 7465 4281 7456 4277 7446

4277 7443 4250 7372 4247 7375 4246 7378

4244 7377 4221 7398 4245 7465 4252 7471

TIME...MOT...LOC 0614Z 294DEG 34KT 4264 7441

