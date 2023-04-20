NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

NYZ072-201300-

New York (Manhattan)-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-201300-

Bronx-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-201300-

Northern Queens-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ178-201300-

Southern Queens-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-201300-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ074-201300-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ177-201300-

Northern Nassau-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ179-201300-

Southern Nassau-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-201300-

Northwest Suffolk-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-201300-

Southwest Suffolk-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ079-201300-

Northeast Suffolk-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-201300-

Southeast Suffolk-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-201300-

Southern Westchester-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ070-201300-

Northern Westchester-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-201300-

Rockland-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-201300-

Putnam-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-201300-

Orange-

158 AM EDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

