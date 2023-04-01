NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

437 FPUS51 KOKX 011222

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

NYZ072-012000-

New York (Manhattan)-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-012000-

Bronx-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-012000-

Northern Queens-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-012000-

Southern Queens-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-012000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-012000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-012000-

Northern Nassau-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-012000-

Southern Nassau-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-012000-

Northwest Suffolk-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-012000-

Southwest Suffolk-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-012000-

Northeast Suffolk-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-012000-

Southeast Suffolk-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-012000-

Southern Westchester-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-012000-

Northern Westchester-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-012000-

Rockland-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-012000-

Putnam-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-012000-

Orange-

821 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog early

this morning. Showers early this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

