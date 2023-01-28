NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

New York (Manhattan)-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Bronx-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Queens-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Queens-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Nassau-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Nassau-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest Suffolk-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest Suffolk-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast Suffolk-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast Suffolk-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Westchester-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Westchester-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Rockland-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Putnam-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Orange-

320 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

