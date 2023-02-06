NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of sub SCA conditions is

expected early this morning as waves have fallen below 5 ft. NW

winds are expected to gust to 30 kt later this morning into

tonight prompting the issuance of another SCA beginning 10 am

this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out

20 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday.

