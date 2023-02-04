NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

304 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Heavy Freezing

Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour

or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is

hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic

components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and

superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of

stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on

their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area

or conduct mitigation. During freezing spray conditions the U.S.

Coast Guard advises mariners to check and ensure all life saving

devices remain free of ice.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather