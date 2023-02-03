NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Freezing Spray

Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and Moriches Inlet NY to

Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Saturday. For the

Freezing Spray Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.

Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components

inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may

result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause

hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel

and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous

navigating conditions.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SATURDAY...

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Freezing Spray

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, New York

Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM EST Saturday. For the

