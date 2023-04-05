NY Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A couple of showers;66;40;WNW;9;77%;91%;1 Binghamton;Showers;62;36;WNW;8;71%;88%;2 Buffalo;Increasingly windy;49;38;WSW;17;64%;16%;5 Central Park;A shower and t-storm;77;51;NNW;5;71%;93%;3 Dansville;Cooler;60;37;W;8;50%;18%;3 Dunkirk;Cooler;50;37;WSW;13;59%;17%;6 East Hampton;Showers around;59;46;NNW;9;81%;93%;2 Elmira;Showers around;64;36;W;8;59%;65%;2 Farmingdale;A shower and t-storm;67;48;NNW;7;75%;93%;3 Fort Drum;Partly sunny, breezy;56;33;WSW;15;64%;31%;6 Fulton;Variable cloudiness;57;36;WSW;10;62%;17%;5 Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;64;35;W;6;72%;62%;1 Islip;A shower and t-storm;63;47;NNW;8;78%;91%;3 Ithaca;Showers around;59;36;W;10;69%;71%;2 Jamestown;Cooler;49;33;W;11;62%;16%;3 Massena;Not as cool;57;33;WSW;12;63%;22%;4 Montauk;Showers around;58;46;NNW;7;85%;91%;2 Montgomery;Thunderstorms;75;40;NW;7;80%;83%;2 Monticello;A couple of showers;68;37;NW;8;82%;85%;2 New York;A shower and t-storm;77;51;NW;7;70%;93%;3 New York Jfk;A shower and t-storm;68;48;NNW;8;72%;93%;3 New York Lga;A shower and t-storm;77;49;NNW;7;69%;91%;3 Newburgh;Thunderstorms;76;43;NW;6;82%;79%;2 Niagara Falls;Breezy;54;36;WSW;15;55%;0%;5 Ogdensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;56;33;SW;12;62%;20%;5 Penn (Yan);Showers around;59;38;W;9;57%;80%;2 Plattsburgh;Mainly cloudy, mild;61;35;WSW;8;65%;32%;3 Poughkeepsie;Thunderstorms;75;42;NNW;5;82%;79%;2 Rochester;Breezy and cooler;56;36;WSW;15;55%;30%;4 Rome;A shower in the a.m.;58;34;W;10;68%;60%;2 Saranac Lake;Rain and drizzle;57;26;WSW;11;67%;63%;4 Shirley;A shower and t-storm;64;46;NNW;8;79%;90%;3 Syracuse;Showers around;62;39;WSW;12;60%;77%;3 Watertown;Breezy and cooler;53;32;WSW;14;65%;18%;4 Wellsville;Showers around;56;35;W;10;59%;65%;3 Westhampton Beach;A shower and t-storm;61;44;NNW;9;80%;91%;2 White Plains;Thunderstorms;73;48;NW;5;76%;93%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather