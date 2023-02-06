NY Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;An afternoon shower;40;35;S;13;63%;87%;1

Binghamton;A p.m. shower or two;37;32;W;11;63%;77%;1

Buffalo;Showers around;47;34;WSW;22;61%;85%;1

Central Park;Periods of sun;45;40;SW;6;50%;28%;2

Dansville;A p.m. shower or two;50;35;W;12;55%;77%;1

Dunkirk;An afternoon shower;49;34;WSW;17;60%;83%;1

East Hampton;Colder;40;36;SW;7;67%;64%;3

Elmira;A p.m. shower or two;43;34;W;9;63%;64%;1

Farmingdale;Areas of low clouds;42;39;SSW;9;57%;58%;2

Fort Drum;Showers around;40;31;WSW;19;60%;87%;1

Fulton;Showers around;44;34;WSW;13;66%;96%;1

Glens Falls;An afternoon shower;39;31;SSW;9;61%;79%;1

Islip;Areas of low clouds;42;38;SW;9;62%;56%;2

Ithaca;Winds subsiding;41;32;W;15;62%;87%;1

Jamestown;Showers around;44;31;W;16;66%;84%;1

Massena;Showers around;40;31;WSW;9;69%;72%;1

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;40;37;SW;7;60%;66%;2

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;40;32;SW;8;64%;51%;2

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;31;WSW;7;66%;60%;2

New York;Partly sunny;45;40;SW;9;52%;28%;2

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;42;38;SSW;11;61%;26%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;42;40;SSW;10;53%;27%;2

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;34;SSW;8;63%;71%;2

Niagara Falls;A couple of showers;46;33;WSW;18;66%;86%;1

Ogdensburg;Showers around;41;31;WSW;12;66%;71%;1

Penn (Yan);Winds subsiding;44;34;W;14;58%;66%;1

Plattsburgh;Increasingly windy;39;35;S;16;61%;84%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;32;SSW;8;59%;70%;2

Rochester;Winds subsiding;47;33;WSW;16;58%;67%;1

Rome;A p.m. shower or two;41;34;WSW;9;62%;85%;1

Saranac Lake;An afternoon shower;38;28;WSW;11;67%;97%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;40;36;SW;7;63%;65%;3

Syracuse;Showers around;45;35;WSW;14;63%;93%;1

Watertown;Showers around;44;33;WSW;16;62%;89%;1

Wellsville;Showers around;46;32;W;15;59%;87%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;39;33;SW;7;64%;66%;3

White Plains;Sunny intervals;39;35;SW;7;56%;65%;3

