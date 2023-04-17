NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;3;79% Binghamton;Cloudy;61;SSE;9;80% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;9;81% Central Park;Cloudy;57;N;3;86% Dansville;Showers;53;N;9;76% Dunkirk;Cloudy;48;WSW;10;76% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;4;99% Elmira;Rain;55;W;15;79% Farmingdale;Showers;54;E;6;96% Fort Drum;Cloudy;61;W;20;82% Fulton;Showers;57;WNW;17;77% Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SSE;12;77% Islip;Showers;54;ESE;3;100% Ithaca;Rain;55;WNW;23;81% Jamestown;Cloudy;43;W;13;82% Massena;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;80% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;96% Montgomery;Cloudy;58;E;5;90% Monticello;Cloudy;57;ESE;3;94% New York;Cloudy;56;N;3;90% New York Jfk;Cloudy;52;E;7;100% New York Lga;Cloudy;55;ENE;8;87% Newburgh;Cloudy;59;ESE;2;90% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;10;76% Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;64;SE;6;67% Penn (Yan);Showers;53;W;7;81% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;60;SE;13;77% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;86% Rochester;Rain;46;WSW;8;88% Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;E;10;74% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;60;S;9;69% Shirley;Showers;52;E;5;92% Syracuse;Showers;69;SSE;9;58% Watertown;Cloudy;55;WSW;17;86% Wellsville;Showers;48;W;8;90% Westhampton Beach;Fog;51;N;5;100% White Plains;Fog;54;ESE;9;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather