NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;3;53% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;37;W;7;56% Buffalo;Sunny;37;NW;4;78% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;9;27% Dansville;Sunny;30;Calm;0;81% Dunkirk;Sunny;40;W;4;73% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;5;43% Elmira;Partly sunny;35;SW;5;69% Farmingdale;Cloudy;55;NW;4;28% Fort Drum;Sunny;34;W;10;65% Fulton;Mostly sunny;36;WNW;8;67% Glens Falls;Sunny;36;S;8;72% Islip;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;3;38% Ithaca;Sunny;37;W;10;59% Jamestown;Sunny;34;WNW;6;58% Massena;Mostly sunny;37;W;20;48% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;7;58% Montgomery;Mostly sunny;44;N;5;38% Monticello;Sunny;43;WNW;5;50% New York;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;9;27% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;18;29% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;17;30% Newburgh;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;3;39% Niagara Falls;Sunny;34;NW;6;75% Ogdensburg;Sunny;36;WSW;13;51% Penn (Yan);Sunny;41;W;5;54% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;10;50% Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;9;38% Rochester;Partly sunny;36;NW;5;77% Rome;Sunny;30;WNW;5;88% Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;32;WSW;8;75% Shirley;Cloudy;52;NNW;8;39% Syracuse;Mostly sunny;40;W;12;57% Watertown;Mostly sunny;35;W;13;66% Wellsville;Partly sunny;35;WNW;6;67% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;31% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather