NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;56;S;2;89% Binghamton;Showers;63;W;14;77% Buffalo;Cloudy;45;SW;5;79% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;77% Dansville;Cloudy;54;NW;9;54% Dunkirk;Cloudy;47;WSW;8;67% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;99% Elmira;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;74% Farmingdale;Partly sunny;64;WNW;2;81% Fort Drum;Cloudy;53;W;10;74% Fulton;Cloudy;49;WNW;13;65% Glens Falls;Cloudy;50;SSW;7;96% Islip;Mostly cloudy;60;W;1;98% Ithaca;Cloudy;55;WNW;7;77% Jamestown;Cloudy;44;WNW;9;73% Massena;Cloudy;43;SW;4;97% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;5;96% Montgomery;Partly sunny;55;SSW;8;86% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;4;92% New York;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;82% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;5;86% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;3;96% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;2;84% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;48;WSW;7;58% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;W;6;81% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;WSW;5;67% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;49;SE;9;89% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;8;89% Rochester;Cloudy;52;W;6;64% Rome;Showers;53;W;9;71% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;9;86% Shirley;Showers;59;Calm;0;89% Syracuse;Showers;51;NW;10;63% Watertown;Cloudy;48;WSW;8;87% Wellsville;Cloudy;52;WNW;5;71% Westhampton Beach;Showers;53;SW;3;100% White Plains;Showers;53;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather