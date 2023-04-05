NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;55;SSE;6;69% Binghamton;Cloudy;64;S;13;69% Buffalo;Showers;58;SSW;3;94% Central Park;Showers;47;NE;10;92% Dansville;Cloudy;66;SSE;6;93% Dunkirk;Rain;60;S;5;84% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;43;E;8;99% Elmira;Cloudy;73;SSW;15;58% Farmingdale;Showers;49;E;6;96% Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;SSE;14;93% Fulton;Showers;54;N;6;96% Glens Falls;Rain;51;S;8;68% Islip;Showers;48;E;4;99% Ithaca;Showers;70;SSE;21;64% Jamestown;Rain;65;WSW;9;86% Massena;Rain;33;ENE;13;91% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;44;ENE;14;88% Montgomery;Cloudy;49;SE;8;83% Monticello;Cloudy;46;SE;3;99% New York;Showers;48;NE;10;93% New York Jfk;Showers;48;ENE;13;100% New York Lga;Showers;46;NE;15;87% Newburgh;Cloudy;48;SE;2;88% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;E;3;97% Ogdensburg;Showers;32;S;5;100% Penn (Yan);Rain;61;WSW;6;95% Plattsburgh;Rain;44;SSE;17;82% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;N;3;87% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;2;95% Rome;Showers;56;E;16;89% Saranac Lake;Showers;45;WSW;5;96% Shirley;Showers;47;N;3;89% Syracuse;Rain;63;SE;8;90% Watertown;Cloudy;48;WNW;16;93% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;8;81% Westhampton Beach;Showers;45;E;8;100% White Plains;Showers;44;E;14;95% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather