NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;55;SSE;6;69%

Binghamton;Cloudy;64;S;13;69%

Buffalo;Showers;58;SSW;3;94%

Central Park;Showers;47;NE;10;92%

Dansville;Cloudy;66;SSE;6;93%

Dunkirk;Rain;60;S;5;84%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;43;E;8;99%

Elmira;Cloudy;73;SSW;15;58%

Farmingdale;Showers;49;E;6;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;SSE;14;93%

Fulton;Showers;54;N;6;96%

Glens Falls;Rain;51;S;8;68%

Islip;Showers;48;E;4;99%

Ithaca;Showers;70;SSE;21;64%

Jamestown;Rain;65;WSW;9;86%

Massena;Rain;33;ENE;13;91%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;44;ENE;14;88%

Montgomery;Cloudy;49;SE;8;83%

Monticello;Cloudy;46;SE;3;99%

New York;Showers;48;NE;10;93%

New York Jfk;Showers;48;ENE;13;100%

New York Lga;Showers;46;NE;15;87%

Newburgh;Cloudy;48;SE;2;88%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;E;3;97%

Ogdensburg;Showers;32;S;5;100%

Penn (Yan);Rain;61;WSW;6;95%

Plattsburgh;Rain;44;SSE;17;82%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;N;3;87%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;2;95%

Rome;Showers;56;E;16;89%

Saranac Lake;Showers;45;WSW;5;96%

Shirley;Showers;47;N;3;89%

Syracuse;Rain;63;SE;8;90%

Watertown;Cloudy;48;WNW;16;93%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;8;81%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;45;E;8;100%

White Plains;Showers;44;E;14;95%

