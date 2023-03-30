NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 30, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;30;WNW;5;60% Binghamton;Flurries;24;WNW;12;68% Buffalo;Mostly clear;26;WNW;6;66% Central Park;Showers;41;NW;10;75% Dansville;Mostly clear;27;NW;12;60% Dunkirk;Clear;28;NNW;7;58% East Hampton;Cloudy;44;SW;10;80% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;6;62% Farmingdale;Showers;41;WNW;6;76% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;25;W;13;55% Fulton;Clear;29;WNW;17;51% Glens Falls;Clear;31;W;10;43% Islip;Showers;42;WNW;6;81% Ithaca;Mostly clear;24;WNW;18;74% Jamestown;Clear;18;NNW;6;88% Massena;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;13;65% Montauk;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;73% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;18;64% Monticello;Clear;27;WNW;7;70% New York;Showers;40;NW;10;75% New York Jfk;Showers;43;NW;31;73% New York Lga;Rain;40;NW;21;73% Newburgh;Cloudy;36;NW;5;61% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;26;WNW;6;64% Ogdensburg;Flurries;27;NW;14;63% Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;27;WNW;8;54% Plattsburgh;Flurries;31;WNW;10;53% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;NW;12;69% Rochester;Mostly clear;26;WNW;6;62% Rome;Mostly clear;27;W;17;58% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;21;N;7;79% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;18;79% Syracuse;Flurries;29;WNW;16;49% Watertown;Mostly clear;28;W;18;58% Wellsville;Clear;21;NW;7;66% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;45;W;20;81% White Plains;Flurries;38;NW;24;72% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather