NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, March 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;37;WNW;6;82%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;8;88%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;1;96%

Central Park;Clear;42;Calm;0;52%

Dansville;Clear;28;SE;3;92%

Dunkirk;Clear;28;ENE;2;96%

East Hampton;Clear;38;WNW;5;76%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;5;81%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;40;WNW;3;59%

Fort Drum;Clear;30;W;5;86%

Fulton;Clear;35;WNW;8;92%

Glens Falls;Clear;27;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Mostly clear;40;WNW;3;72%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;8;85%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;27;ENE;3;100%

Massena;Clear;28;WSW;6;77%

Montauk;Clear;42;WNW;8;67%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;7;62%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;3;82%

New York;Clear;41;Calm;0;52%

New York Jfk;Clear;42;WNW;16;54%

New York Lga;Clear;43;WNW;15;51%

Newburgh;Clear;37;W;2;71%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;1;85%

Ogdensburg;Clear;30;WNW;5;74%

Penn (Yan);Clear;34;WSW;3;80%

Plattsburgh;Clear;34;Calm;0;61%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;39;W;5;61%

Rochester;Clear;30;W;3;90%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;32;W;5;92%

Saranac Lake;Clear;28;Calm;0;84%

Shirley;Mostly clear;36;W;6;69%

Syracuse;Clear;34;W;8;85%

Watertown;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;3;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%

White Plains;Clear;40;W;10;59%

_____

