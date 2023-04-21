NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

774 FPUS51 KBTV 210733

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

NYZ028-211500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ031-211500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-211500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-211500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-211500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-211500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-211500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-211500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ034-211500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

329 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather