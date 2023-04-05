NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

899 FPUS51 KBTV 051932

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

NYZ028-060300-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ031-060300-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-060300-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ087-060300-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ029-060300-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-060300-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ030-060300-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-060300-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-060300-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather