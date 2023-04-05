NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 899 FPUS51 KBTV 051932 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 NYZ028-060300- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ031-060300- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ026-060300- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ087-060300- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ029-060300- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ027-060300- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ030-060300- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ035-060300- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ034-060300- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 328 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather