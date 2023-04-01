NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023 _____ 332 FPUS51 KBTV 011024 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 NYZ028-011800- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ031-011800- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Rain showers likely until midnight. A chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ026-011800- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ087-011800- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ029-011800- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ027-011800- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ030-011800- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ035-011800- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ034-011800- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 620 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 14 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.