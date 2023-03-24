NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023 _____ 415 FPUS51 KBTV 240759 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 NYZ028-241500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ031-241500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ026-241500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ087-241500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ029-241500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of sleet or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ027-241500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-241500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ035-241500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ034-241500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. $$