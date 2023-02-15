NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or freezing

rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 19. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

339 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

