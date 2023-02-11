NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ 333 FPUS51 KBTV 110807 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 NYZ028-111600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with highs around 50. $$ NYZ031-111600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ026-111600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ087-111600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ029-111600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ027-111600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ030-111600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ035-111600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ034-111600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 303 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. 