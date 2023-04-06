NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

380 FPUS51 KBUF 061444

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

NYZ001-062115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny. Temperatures remaining between the mid 40s

and 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ010-062115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid

40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-062115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ011-062115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-062115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-062115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ019-062115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the lower

30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 50 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ020-062115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-062115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-062115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-062115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-062115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-062115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-062115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s

inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-062115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much colder with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ007-062115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-062115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1044 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

JLA

