NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

316 FPUS51 KBUF 052040

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

NYZ001-060915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-060915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-060915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-060915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ085-060915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely

late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large

hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-060915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely

late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large

hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-060915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely

late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large

hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s

inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging

from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-060915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely

late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large

hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ021-060915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-060915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Breezy,

mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-060915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Breezy,

mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-060915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Mild with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-060915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early

overnight, then showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Mild

with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-060915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early

overnight, then showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Mild

with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-060915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early

overnight, then showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Mild

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging

from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-060915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early

overnight, then showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-060915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early

overnight, then showers likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Breezy,

mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Early

morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather