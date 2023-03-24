NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy and not

as cold with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Windy and not as cold

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy and not

as cold with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Very windy and not as cold with highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Little or no

accumulation. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with possible sleet and snow likely

overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, rain with snow and freezing rain

likely overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely

overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Very windy with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Very windy with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 40s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around

2 inches on the Tug Hill. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill.

Windy with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Very windy

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain, sleet

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up

to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

