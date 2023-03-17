NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, windy with highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches possible.

Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely with areas of blowing snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely with areas of blowing snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Windy

and much colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow and areas of blowing snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then lake effect snow likely with areas of blowing snow

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely with areas of blowing

snow. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect snow

showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and

rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy,

colder with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and areas of blowing

snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Fri Mar 17 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

