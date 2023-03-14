NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023 _____ 370 FPUS51 KBUF 140810 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 NYZ001-142145- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ010-142145- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ002-142145- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ011-142145- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ085-142145- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-142145- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches, greatest on the hills. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches, greatest on the hills. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ019-142145- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow late. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches across the Chautauqua Ridge, 1 to 2 inches elsewhere. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ020-142145- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches across the northwest portion of the county, around an inch elsewhere. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches across the northwest portion of the county, less than an inch elsewhere. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ021-142145- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches over the northeast portion of the county, less than an inch elsewhere. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches over the northeast portion of the county, less than an inch elsewhere. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ013-142145- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches over the eastern portion of the county, an inch or less over the west. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches over the eastern portion of the county, less than an inch elsewhere. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ014-142145- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ003-142145- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ004-142145- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-142145- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ006-142145- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow early this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-142145- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times late this morning. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 7 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with lows 20 to 25. North winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ008-142145- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 410 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be heavy at times through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches, greatest on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Hitchcock/HSK