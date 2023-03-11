NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

953 FPUS51 KBUF 110807

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

NYZ001-112230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early, then scattered snow showers late this

morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-112230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early, then scattered snow showers through

early afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-112230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers

early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-112230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers

early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-112230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-112230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-112230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior

valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows around

30. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-112230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early, then scattered snow showers from late

morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ021-112230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-112230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-112230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-112230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers

early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to

the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-112230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-112230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-112230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early, then scattered snow showers

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-112230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-112230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

307 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early, then scattered snow showers late

this morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

Hitchcock/Thomas

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather