NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

NYZ001-082200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-082200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-082200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-082200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-082200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-082200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ019-082200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-082200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ021-082200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-082200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-082200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-082200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-082200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-082200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-082200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 on the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-082200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

15 to 20. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-082200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

337 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow

showers late. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

