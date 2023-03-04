NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Snow this morning, then a

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Snow this morning, then a

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow late this morning. A chance

of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow likely late this morning. A

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation up

to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation up

to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional accumulation ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely early this

afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation

ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to

4 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

327 AM EST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

