Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

NYZ001-092215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ010-092215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Very windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ002-092215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder with

near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ011-092215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ085-092215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain. Windy, mild with highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ012-092215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain. Windy, mild with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Very windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ019-092215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely early, then rain. Very windy and mild with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south

and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-092215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain. Windy, mild with highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-092215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain with a chance of freezing

rain early. Rain from late morning on. Breezy, mild with highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-092215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ014-092215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain early. Rain from late

morning on. Windy, mild with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder with near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ003-092215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder with

near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ004-092215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ005-092215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely early. Rain from late morning on. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-092215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain early. Rain from late morning on. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy and not as cold with lows ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on

the Tug Hill. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ007-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches

on the Tug Hill. Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming west and diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-092215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

403 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

