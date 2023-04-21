NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

678 FPUS51 KBGM 210735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather