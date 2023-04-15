NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ 358 FPUS51 KBGM 150735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 NYZ009-152000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ015-152000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ016-152000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ017-152000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ018-152000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ022-152000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ023-152000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-152000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ025-152000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ036-152000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ037-152000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ044-152000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ045-152000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ046-152000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ055-152000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ056-152000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ057-152000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ062-152000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$