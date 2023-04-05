NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

480 FPUS51 KBGM 051935

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

NYZ009-060800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-060800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-060800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-060800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-060800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-060800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-060800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-060800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-060800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-060800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-060800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-060800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-060800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-060800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers this evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-060800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-060800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-060800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening, then

numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-060800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,

then widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

