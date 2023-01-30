NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

013 FPUS51 KBGM 300835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

NYZ009-302100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 below to 25 below

zero. Wind chill values as low as 45 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

45 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-302100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-302100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs 10 TO 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-302100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs near 10. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-302100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-302100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-302100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-302100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-302100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-302100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk, cold with lows 15 below to 20 below zero. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-302100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows 15 below to

20 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-302100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk, cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-302100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk, cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as

low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-302100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows 10 below

to 15 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low

as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-302100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-302100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-302100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows around

10 below. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low

as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-302100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs 15 TO 20. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

