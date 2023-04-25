NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

Hamilton-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Albany-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Greene-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Dutchess-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Northern Saratoga-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Southern Herkimer-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Northern Herkimer-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Northern Warren-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Southeast Warren-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

Northern Washington-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Southern Washington-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Northern Fulton-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Southern Fulton-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Montgomery-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Schoharie-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Schenectady-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Schenectady-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Southern Saratoga-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Albany-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Rensselaer-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Rensselaer-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

Western Columbia-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Columbia-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Greene-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Western Ulster-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Ulster-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Eastern Dutchess-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

325 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather