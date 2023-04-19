NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

NYZ033-191500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ052-191500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-191500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-191500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-191500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-191500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers this morning,

then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-191500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ042-191500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-191500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-191500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-191500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-191500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-191500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-191500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-191500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ048-191500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-191500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-191500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-191500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-191500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-191500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-191500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-191500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-191500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-191500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-191500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ066-191500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

