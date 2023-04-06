NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

