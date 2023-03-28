NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

NYZ033-281500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance

of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

12. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-281500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-281500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy, cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ065-281500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-281500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-281500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-281500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance

of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

12. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-281500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

18. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-281500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-281500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-281500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-281500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Blustery, cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-281500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-281500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-281500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-281500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-281500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-281500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-281500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-281500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-281500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-281500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 60.

NYZ061-281500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ059-281500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ063-281500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ064-281500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-281500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

322 AM EDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy and much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

